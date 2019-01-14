Cuba, Omar And 10 Other Celeb Duos You May Not Have Known Were Siblings

Over the weekend, social media lost their collective minds when Omar Gooding posted a drunken video of him and his brother Cuba Gooding Jr. at Cuba’s birthday party.

For several (young) people on the internet, it was the first time they had come to the realization that these acclaimed actors were actually brothers.

I was today years old when I learned that Omar Gooding and Cuba Gooding Jr were brothers 😭 pic.twitter.com/7tqy6MrRTl — DEJASOEXTRA ™️ (@dejasoextra) January 12, 2019

For those of us who knew they were brothers, it was probably the first time in a very long time that we’ve seen them in the same room together.

We knew all about Venus and Serena, Beyonce and Solange, Jaden and Willow and even all five thousand of the Kardashians but what about some of the other celebrity siblings that some people had no idea about? Hit the flip for more celeb sibs. Some of them may shock you.

