CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food

Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-AMFOOT-COLLEGE-CLEMSON

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the school’s third national title and second in three years. However, since the government is currently on a shutdown due to Trump’s refusal to budge on a border wall, there was no chef in the White House to prepare a meal for the National Champions.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Instead, Trump “personally paid” for 300 hamburgers and assorted fast food from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Domino’s Pizza. And decided that due to the Democrats refusal to give him his desired $5.7 billion for the wall — that it was their fault the Clemson kids got a bunch of food that was a) probably cold and b) definitely worse than what they usually eat in the dining halls on campus.

Trust, it’s even more hilariously cheap with video.

Unbelievable. The crazy thing about it? McDonald’s is currently running a 2 for $5 special on Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish’s and Wendy’s already has the Four For Four value menu. He probably got all of the food on the cheap.

RELATED: Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown

RELATED: Black Woman Fights Off Rude White McDonald’s Customer, Customer Gets Arrested [VIDEO]

RELATED: Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds Will Go Out

Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Clemson Tigers , President Donald Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close