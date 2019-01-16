CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame

Leave a comment
Cathy Hughes

Source: Radio One Inc. / Radio One Inc.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will be inducted at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the 2019 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 8th.

Hughes began her radio career in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, at KOWH (AM), a station owned by a group of African-American professionals. In 1971, she moved to Washington, D.C., and became a lecturer in the newly established School of Communications at Howard University. During her tenure, she served as General Sales Manager at WHUR, Howard University Radio, increasing the station’s revenue from $250,000 to $3 million in her first year. She also became the first woman Vice President and General Manager of a station in the nation’s capital and created the format known as the “Quiet Storm,” which revolutionized urban radio and was aired on over 480 stations nationwide. In 1980, Hughes purchased her first radio station, WOL-AM, in Washington D.C., and pioneered yet another innovative format – “24-Hour Talk from a Black Perspective.” With the theme, “Information is Power,” she served as the station’s morning show host for 11 years.

Ms. Hughes was awarded the NAB Distinguished Service Award in 2001.

On her announcement, NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said “CATHY HUGHES is a truly remarkable broadcaster and entrepreneur whose contributions continue to greatly influence and drive our industry. We look forward to honoring Cathy with this well-deserved award at this year’s NAB SHOW.”

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame was originally published on woldcnews.com

Cathy Hughes

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close