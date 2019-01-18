Ever since bursting onto the scene with “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai’s been the object of many a man affections. Wait, is that still an acceptable term these days or nah? Well, y’all know what we mean.

Either way, Ella Mai knows this but her time is money so if you’re planning on shooting your shot you better James Harden it because according to her basketball-themed clip to “Shot Clock” you only got 24 seconds to swish it or brick it. Timid fools obviously need not apply, b. Or you can get Mike D’Antoni to teach you a thing or too about the seven second offense.

Ella Mai’s Time is Money in “Shot Clock” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

