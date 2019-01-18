CLOSE
Benzino Pleads Guilty in Felony Molly and Weed Case

Zino manages to avoid jail time, but gets probation.

Benzino has managed to avoid jail time. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star pled guilty in his felony drug case in Georgia, avoided an involuntary vacation in the bing. 

A rep for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office tells TMZ … Raymond Scott (Benzino’s real name) pled guilty to all 3 charges he was facing Thursday morning. We’re told he was sentenced to 2 years probation and fined $500 … plus surcharges. 

We broke the story … the music producer was arrested in January 2017 after cops raided his ATL apartment and found drugs inside. He was charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of 6 MDMA pills, and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

If Benzino had gone to trial and been found guilty, he would have face up to 15 years in jail.

Despite initially saying he would fight the case and claiming he was being targeted due to his race, he took the plea deal.

Benzino Pleads Guilty in Felony Molly and Weed Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

