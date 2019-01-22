Woman Shoots, Kills Intruder

An Atlanta woman reportedly shot and killed an armed intruder who she believed was trying to rob her inside her apartment, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to police, the woman called 911 just before 11 p.m. Monday to report the shooting.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased male and a second male were both armed when they entered an apartment at that location and attempted to rob the occupants,” Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement. “At that time, an occupant of the apartment shot one of the intruders.”

The second intruder reportedly fled the scene.

Atlanta Police investigating shooting death of a man who came to NW Atlanta apartment. The woman who shot him claims he was trying to break in to commit a robbery. LIVE report next at 6am pic.twitter.com/QEV47kmIxF — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 22, 2019

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The mother of the shooter, who has not been named by police, said the woman “just defended herself.”

“From what I understand, she was in her home and somebody tried to break in,” Brenda Parks told Channel 2. “I don’t know why, but they tried to break in.”

According to Channel 2 the shooter remained on the scene until police arrived and was cooperative. No charges have been filed.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 20 photos Launch gallery Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 1. Kim Kardashian West 1 of 20 2. Usher 2 of 20 3. LL Cool J 3 of 20 4. Tyler Perry 4 of 20 5. Kanye West 5 of 20 6. Young Buck 6 of 20 7. Sean Combs 7 of 20 8. 50 Cent 8 of 20 9. Zoe Saldana 9 of 20 10. Rihanna 10 of 20 11. Nelly 11 of 20 12. Shelden Williams 12 of 20 13. Queen Latifah 13 of 20 14. Antoine Walke 14 of 20 15. Cuttino Mobley 15 of 20 16. Sean Taylor 16 of 20 17. ASAP Rocky 17 of 20 18. John Legend 18 of 20 19. Nicki Minaj 19 of 20 20. Amber Rose 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Woman Shoots, Kills Intruder was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com