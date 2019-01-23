Question Of The Night: In 2019 Should Bills e split 50/50 In A Marriage?

In 2019 should bills be split 50/50 in a marriage?

Nori Moment: I think it depends on the couple. There are couples that are %100 okay with splitting bills and they have a great relationship. It does not matter if it is 1999 or 2019 it will always depend on how that couple communicate about money. There for sure need to be a conversation about who paying what. This may involve two bank accounts or one (that is a question for another night). Some husbands want to pay all the bills- I would let him, LOL. Other couples the husband pays the mortgage and the wife pay the utilities… I could go on. For me and my house I want to do whatever keeps the house happy and my man and I NOT stressed out over money. Money is one of the top three reasons people divorce, the other two are sex and communication. I think if you are intentional about all three life will be good!

