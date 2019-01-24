Autopsy Shows Maryland Teen Died Of ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest’

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A Maryland 19 year old teenager died after an encounter with police on the Eastern Shore. His family and even Gov. Hogan demanded answers, some of which they got this week.

According to the police report, Anton Black was dragging the boy, and when asked if they were related, the boy said no. That’s when Anton Black ran from the scene to his mother’s house and got inside his car, police said.

Police said Anton Black later got out, but resisted arrest and was stunned with a Taser by police. The police report said Anton Black bit an officer and another man who was assisting.

