CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’

The Oscar winner did not hold back about The View co-host and Tyler Perry breaking his promises to her.

Leave a comment
Blackbird Film Fest

Source: Blackbird Film Fest Team / Blackbird Film Fest Team

In a recent interview with Vulture, Mo’Nique didn’t hold back and had some choice words about Whoopi Goldberg.

“She’s always been the help,” the Oscar winner said about her fellow Oscar winner.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See, her comments were related to the last time she was in the hot seat The View discussing her career and 2018 Netflix boycott for offering a measly 500K for her own stand-up special. Apparently, Whoopi told her she could have “schooled” the veteran comedian on how to understand contracts.

“When you have a woman saying, ‘I could have schooled you,’ someone would say, ‘What was the schooling going to be?’ When I look at this woman you say is our icon and our legend — she is,” Mo’Nique stressed.

“But, how many things has Whoopi Goldberg executive produced? Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help, and I say that humbly. So what is it that you’re going to school me on? I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years.”

(FACT CHECK: Vanity Fair pointed out that Goldberg has actually produced 30 projects, but we digress.)

In addition, the actress brought up some of Whoopi’s own problematic past.

“This is a woman who says ‘I could have schooled you,’ and this is a woman who accepted Ted Danson in blackface, and our community praises this woman,” she added.

“So often times, we do it to ourselves. But, I just can’t. Understand, I love my sister. However, when you know you’re being fed the wrong food, you must say, ‘I can’t chew this, y’all.’”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Mo also shared some details about a behind the scenes conversation she had with Whoopi, expressing to The View co-host that she hoped her boycott would help the future queens in comedy who should know to demand their worth. According to her, Whoopi wasn’t having that either.

“In that moment I knew I was looking at a woman who didn’t give a damn about me,” Mo’Nique said.

“And if she’s telling me, ‘Stop worrying about that little girl who not here yet,’ well, she forgot about the ones that came before her who were worried about her.”

Welp!

Mo wasn’t done though.

In that same interview she kept it 100 about Tyler Perry. Remember, last summer she released a secret recording of the director and Precious executive producer telling her she had been mistreated by those in the industry and how her career stalled after winning the Academy Award.

Caught on tape, Perry claimed he was going to speak up for her. Yet, let Mo tell it, that never happened.

“Here’s the thing: he’s never done it,” Mo’Nique said.

“We had given Tyler Perry a year to keep his word. Brother, you said you were going to come out and say something. Well, you never came out and said anything. And what was disheartening was people who were saying, ‘How could you tape him?’ But, they weren’t saying, ‘Oh my God, did you hear what he said? He said she wasn’t wrong.’”

She continued, saying, “We didn’t accept any money.”

Neither Whoopi or Tyler have responded to Mo’Nique’s comments.

RELATED NEWS:

Pray Tell…Why Is Mo’Nique Still Defending Her ‘Sister’ Roseanne Barr?

Mo’Nique’s Snatched Waist Is Everything You Need Today!

Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K

Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

mo'nique , the view , whoopi goldberg

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close