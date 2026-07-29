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FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

See the complete list of food and medication recalls issued by the FDA in July 2026. Products recalled for contamination, labeling errors and more.

Published on July 29, 2026
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  • FDA announced recalls for food products and medications with concerns ranging from contamination to labeling issues.
  • Recalls included items like halibut, pet food, blueberries, and prescription drugs.
  • Reasons for recalls varied, such as undeclared allergens, foreign object contamination, and potential bacterial contamination.
Product Recalled
Source: bymuratdeniz / Getty

Before you take your next bite or reup on certian medications, it’s worth checking whether any products in your home have been recalled.

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Throughout July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced several recalls involving food products and medications due to concerns ranging from potential contamination and undeclared allergens to manufacturing defects and labeling issues. To help you stay informed, we’ve rounded up the food and drug recalls issued during the month of July using information published on the FDA’s official website.

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Sliced Korean Halibut and Flounder Sashimi products

Recalled July 1st

Reason for recall: Undeclared allergen – wheat, soy, sesame

Brand(s): Eunha Fisheries Co., Ltd

Animal & Veterinary, Pet Food, Food & Beverages, Pet Food

Recalled July 2nd

Reason for recall:Potential foreign plastic contamination

Brand: Pedigree

Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap

Recalled July 2nd

Reason for recall:Product contains undeclared fish (tuna)

Brand: Fusia

Organic IQF Frozen Blueberries 10 oz

Recalled July 6th

Reason for recall:Possible E. Coli Contamination

Brand: GreenWise

Pounded Yam

Recalled July 7th

Reason for recall: May contain undeclared milk in the form of sodium caseinate

Brand: Ola-Ola

Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling and Black & White Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling

Recalled July 15th

Reason for recall: May Contain Undeclared Peanuts

Brand: Khong Guan Corporation

Iceberg lettuce

Recalled July 18th

Reason for recall: Possible Cyclospora Contamination

Brand(s): CV, JB, Mark and more

Moringa Leaf Powder Capsules

Recalled July 19th

Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella Contamination

Brand: Zen Principle

Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg

Recalled July 20th

Reason for recall: Potential cross contamination with Ranitidine

Brand: Rising Pharma Holdings Inc.

Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree Pouches, 4 oz.

Recalled July 21st

Reason for recall: Potential presence of soft plastic in the finished product.

Brand: Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics

White shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs

Recalled July 22nd

Reason for recall: Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis

Brand(s): Multiple brand names

Spicy Breakfast Burritos

Recalled July 22nd

Reason for recall:Undeclared soy allergen due to inadvertent inclusion of sausage in products labeled as vegetarian

Brand(s): Sprig & Sprout; Fresh and Ready

Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling

Recalled July 28th

Reason for recall:Undeclared wheat, soy, milk, and egg allergens due to foreign language packaging that did not contain English ingredients, nutrition facts, or allergen declarations.

Brand: Eridanous

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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