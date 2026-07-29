FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026
- FDA announced recalls for food products and medications with concerns ranging from contamination to labeling issues.
- Recalls included items like halibut, pet food, blueberries, and prescription drugs.
- Reasons for recalls varied, such as undeclared allergens, foreign object contamination, and potential bacterial contamination.
Before you take your next bite or reup on certian medications, it’s worth checking whether any products in your home have been recalled.
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Throughout July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced several recalls involving food products and medications due to concerns ranging from potential contamination and undeclared allergens to manufacturing defects and labeling issues. To help you stay informed, we’ve rounded up the food and drug recalls issued during the month of July using information published on the FDA’s official website.
Sliced Korean Halibut and Flounder Sashimi products
Recalled July 1st
Reason for recall: Undeclared allergen – wheat, soy, sesame
Brand(s): Eunha Fisheries Co., Ltd
Animal & Veterinary, Pet Food, Food & Beverages, Pet Food
Recalled July 2nd
Reason for recall:Potential foreign plastic contamination
Brand: Pedigree
Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap
Recalled July 2nd
Reason for recall:Product contains undeclared fish (tuna)
Brand: Fusia
Organic IQF Frozen Blueberries 10 oz
Recalled July 6th
Reason for recall:Possible E. Coli Contamination
Brand: GreenWise
Pounded Yam
Recalled July 7th
Reason for recall: May contain undeclared milk in the form of sodium caseinate
Brand: Ola-Ola
Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling and Black & White Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling
Recalled July 15th
Reason for recall: May Contain Undeclared Peanuts
Brand: Khong Guan Corporation
Iceberg lettuce
Recalled July 18th
Reason for recall: Possible Cyclospora Contamination
Brand(s): CV, JB, Mark and more
Moringa Leaf Powder Capsules
Recalled July 19th
Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella Contamination
Brand: Zen Principle
Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg
Recalled July 20th
Reason for recall: Potential cross contamination with Ranitidine
Brand: Rising Pharma Holdings Inc.
Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree Pouches, 4 oz.
Recalled July 21st
Reason for recall: Potential presence of soft plastic in the finished product.
Brand: Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics
White shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs
Recalled July 22nd
Reason for recall: Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis
Brand(s): Multiple brand names
Spicy Breakfast Burritos
Recalled July 22nd
Reason for recall:Undeclared soy allergen due to inadvertent inclusion of sausage in products labeled as vegetarian
Brand(s): Sprig & Sprout; Fresh and Ready
Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling
Recalled July 28th
Reason for recall:Undeclared wheat, soy, milk, and egg allergens due to foreign language packaging that did not contain English ingredients, nutrition facts, or allergen declarations.
Brand: Eridanous
FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com