Congrats Queen: Naomi Osaka Becomes World No. 1 In Women’s Singles Tennis Rankings

2019 Australian Open Trophy Media Opportunity

Source: Vince Caligiuri / Getty

Naomi Osaka has been working hard and it’s paying off. The Japanese-Haitian tennis champion won the Australian Open after beating Petra Kvitova in a cutthroat match over the weekend.

Landing her first two grand slam titles back-to-back, the 21-year-old has become the new world no. 1 women’s singles player and is the first tennis player from Asia—male or female—to top the tennis rankings, according to Japan Times. Additionally, “Osaka is the 26th woman to hold the top ranking and the youngest to become No. 1 since Caroline Wozniacki, who reached the top spot in 2010 at the age of 20 years and 92 days, according to the WTA,” the site reports.

“I’m beyond excited to become the new WTA World No. 1,” Osaka said. “I’ve always dreamt of being in this position and I am honored to be part of the elite group of players who have reached the No. 1 ranking.”

Congrats to Naomi Osaka…Michael B. Jordan better stop playing.

Photo: GETTY

