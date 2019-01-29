Baltimore City To Stop Prosecuting Marijuana Possession Cases

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases in Baltimore City.
In an announcement Tuesday, Mosby said “The statistics are damning when it comes to the disproportionate impact that the “War on Drugs” has had on communities of color. As your State’s Attorney, I pledged to institute change and I refuse to stand by and be a facilitator of injustice and inequity when it is clear that we can be so much smarter and do so much more on behalf of the people we serve. ”
If we're going to achieve the progress that we seek for our city, we MUST be smart on crime and stop wasting resources promoting regressive policies and strategies. This is a critically important step forward for the criminal justice system. #baltimore #mybmore #forthepeople
The announcement was made alongside the Center for Urban Families, the Marijuana Police Project, the American Civil Liberties Union and other community leaders.
Mosby is also seeking to vacate 5,000 marijuana convictions dating back to 2011. Baltimore joins a growing list of cities nationwide that have pardoned marijuana convictions.
