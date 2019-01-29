CLOSE
Baltimore City To Stop Prosecuting Marijuana Possession Cases

US-CRIME-POLICE-RACISM-COURT

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases in Baltimore City.

In an announcement Tuesday, Mosby said “The statistics are damning when it comes to the disproportionate impact that the “War on Drugs” has had on communities of color. As your State’s Attorney, I pledged to institute change and I refuse to stand by and be a facilitator of injustice and inequity when it is clear that we can be so much smarter and do so much more on behalf of the people we serve. ”

The announcement was made alongside the Center for Urban Families, the Marijuana Police Project, the American Civil Liberties Union and other community leaders.

Mosby is also seeking to vacate 5,000 marijuana convictions dating back to 2011. Baltimore joins a growing list of cities nationwide that have pardoned marijuana convictions.

It is unclear how this will unfold because Baltimore police say officers will continue to arrest those in possession of marijuana.
“Baltimore police will continue to make arrests for illegal marijuana possession unless and until the state legislature changes the law regarding marijuana possession,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City To Stop Prosecuting Marijuana Possession Cases was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore City police , Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby , marijuana , Marilyn Mosby

