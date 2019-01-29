CLOSE
2 Chainz Shares Screen Time With Adam Scott In Super Bowl Commercial for Expensify [Video]

2 Chainz finds himself starring in a Super Bowl commercial with the comedic actor.

Source: ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 04: Rapper 2 Chainz performs onstage at The Tabernacle on October 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

Earlier today we got our first look at Cardi B‘s Pepsi Super Bowl commercial with The Office star Steve Carrell and now we have another Super Bowl Sunday commercial for Expensify featuring 2 Chainz and Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott.

Shot in the form of a music video, Scott interrupts Chainz while he sits in his see-through Lambo (that’s some sh*t) to ask him for paperwork on the video’s expenses. This really falls in line with Scott’s character of Ben Wyatt on the hilarious NBC sitcom that made him a fan favorite.

Check out the video below and let us know who had the better commercial between Cardi and Chainz.

2 Chainz Shares Screen Time With Adam Scott In Super Bowl Commercial for Expensify [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

