Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City Subway Stairs Carrying Baby In Stroller

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller.

22-year-old Malaysia Goodson reportedly fell down the stairs at a Manhattan station at around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to reports Goodson was unconscious when police arrived. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her daughter was unharmed.

Goodson’s older brother, Dieshe Goodson, told the station that he and his sister were like twins and that she “died trying to protect her baby.”

Malaysia was the youngest of four and “always watched out for people,” he said.

“She was very protective,” he said. “I’m going to be honest, I don’t know what to do. She was my best friend.”

It is not yet known if the Goodson had a medical issue that contributed to her death or if she died from impact. The city’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The baby is now in the custody of her father and grandfather.

The MTA issued the following statement:

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking incident. While the ultimate cause of the event is being investigated by the MTA, medical examiner, and the NYPD, we know how important it is to improve accessibility in our system. The Fast Forward Plan acknowledges and prioritizes this work as one of four key priorities, and aims to ensure that riders will never be more than two stops away from a station with an elevator. This will be accomplished through the addition of up to 50 elevators over the next five years. We believe this is an important issue of practicality and equality, and once accomplished, riders will never be more than two stops away from a station with an elevator.”

The station where Goodson fell does not have an elevator, according to the New York Times.

Only about a quarter of New York City‘s 472 subway stations have elevators, and the elevators that do exist are often out of service. People who ride the subways with young children can often be seen carrying a stroller and child up and down the stairs. Other riders will often pitch in to help, but not always.

The lack of elevators makes it difficult for people in wheelchairs to use New York’s subway system, and according to ABC7, disability-rights activists have staged frequent protests over the issue.

“The lack of accessibility in our subways is literally killing people,” New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted.

Andy Byford, who was appointed the MTA’s head of the subway system last year, has set a goal of adding elevators to the system so that in five years, no rider will be more than two stops away from an accessible station.

