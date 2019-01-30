National
HomeNational

Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show Up In Court

Leave a comment

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz after they failed to show up to court Tuesday morning.

According to ABC5, Joanna Vega and Romaine Tolbert were indicted two weeks ago on charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping, and permitting child abuse in connection with the child’s death. Their first court date was scheduled to be Jan. 29. They did not appear.

Eliazar’s body was found in a garbage bag behind a vacant home on Longmead Avenue in September 2017 .

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to reports, Eliazar was killed sometime between March 1, 2015 and Sept. 20, 2017.

Vega and Tolbert were to care for him while his mother Ashley Makuhan served time in prison.

“He was a very smart little boy, very happy, very playful, rambunctious,” Makuhan told the station.

Makuhan saw a news report from inside prison and was able to identify police sketches as her son Eliazar.

“I knew that they knew something because she had my son. She was his godmother,” Makhuhan said. “But it’s just a shock. Everything is just a shock.”

Now, she said, the shock continues as the couple failed to show up for their initial court date and are believed to be on the run. Warrants were issued for their arrest on the indictment, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to their arrest. Tips can be anonymous.

The couple was never arrested because police were investigating the case. Once the indictment was obtained, detectives began looking for them but they were never located, according to ABC5.

“There will justice for my son and I will not stop fighting until there is,” Makuhan said, pleading with anyone who has information about Vega and Tolbert’s whereabouts to please call Cleveland Police.

Famous Ohioans

27 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show Up In Court was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Cleveland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close