Jazzy Report: Bulletproof Backpack?

An Israeli company has developed a bulletproof backpack and soon it’ll be available in the US. The backpack is available with single panels which offers neck to waist protection or double which both sides of the torso. According to the company the backpack comes with instructions. DL finds it interesting and disturbing that we would rather send our kids to school with bulletproof backpacks than change the gun laws.

