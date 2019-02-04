CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nicki Minaj Teases 5th Studio Album In New “Barbie Goin Bad” Freestyle

Y'all ready for another one, or nah?

Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj Queen Radio

Source: Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio / Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio

Nicki Minaj and her Barbz are still dealing with the fact that Queen was snubbed by the Grammys, but that isn’t stopping her from putting out her next project. It looks like we can expect Minaj’s fifth studio album sometime in the very near future.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Freestyling over Meek Mill and Drake‘s latest collaboration, “Going Bad,” Nicki said the during outro “The label hit me said they want the fifth thing thing. I got in the studio, I did the fifth thing thing. And then they say, you know, it’s time to drop your single. I said no! You know radio already tried to blackball a b*tch.” Listen up right below.

In case you missed it, she also freestyled over Lil Baby and Gunna‘s hit “Drip Too Hard.” Listen to her rendition of “Barbie Drip” below and let us know if you want a new album from Nick?

Photo: Getty

Nicki Minaj Teases 5th Studio Album In New “Barbie Goin Bad” Freestyle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicki minaj

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close