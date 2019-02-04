Nicki Minaj Teases 5th Studio Album In New “Barbie Goin Bad” Freestyle

Nicki Minaj and her Barbz are still dealing with the fact that Queen was snubbed by the Grammys, but that isn’t stopping her from putting out her next project. It looks like we can expect Minaj’s fifth studio album sometime in the very near future.

Freestyling over Meek Mill and Drake‘s latest collaboration, “Going Bad,” Nicki said the during outro “The label hit me said they want the fifth thing thing. I got in the studio, I did the fifth thing thing. And then they say, you know, it’s time to drop your single. I said no! You know radio already tried to blackball a b*tch.” Listen up right below.

In case you missed it, she also freestyled over Lil Baby and Gunna‘s hit “Drip Too Hard.” Listen to her rendition of “Barbie Drip” below and let us know if you want a new album from Nick?

