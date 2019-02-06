Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jussie Smollett has returned to Chicago after a weekend in Los Angeles and in the wake of the alleged vicious attack he suffered. The Empire actor is back in town to complete shooting for the series, and police still have questions for him regarding the assault.

TMZ reports:

A production source tells us Smollett flew back into the Windy City Sunday, after his weekend show in Los Angeles. We’re told Smollett shot scenes for one of the final episodes of the season Monday and did a table read with the cast Tuesday … security was present the entire time.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops want to speak with Jussie while he’s in town as part of their ongoing investigation.

As for where he’s staying while in town … a source close to Jussie tells us he’s back at the same apartment complex where he was living at the time of the attack.

The outlet adds in its report that Chicago authorities have more video footage of the area where the attack allegedly happened according to sources but has not yet released the images to the public.

—

Photo: Getty

Jussie Smollett Returns To Chicago, Police Still Have Questions was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: