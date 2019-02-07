Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris In Separate Deals

There has been a trade

The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards will receive forwards Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.

Porter, 25, is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season. He is making $26 million this season and is owed $27.25 million next season, with a player option for 2020-21.

The homecoming of Jabari Parker to Chicago ends on a sour note. The forward signed a 2 year, 40 million dollar contract (with a team option) with the Bulls in the offseasonParker, the 2nd pick in the 2014 NBA draft has been hampered by injuries in his career but looked to start fresh with the hometown Bulls but it never really got started. Before the 2018-19 season started he was regulated to the bench and then removed from the rotation even though he was healthy.

Parker did average 14 points per game in 17 games this season for the Bulls, playing 26 minutes per contest.

Former Bulls first-round pick Bobby Portis will bring some much-needed help in the frontcourt for the Wizards. Portis is currently averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game.

In a separate deal, the Wizards traded forward Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans or guard Wesley Johnson. Both trades comes right after the announcement that guard John Wall will be out for up to 12 months after rupturing his Achilles Heel after a slip and fall in his home. Next season, Wall’s four-year, $170 million extension will kick in.

Washington’s two trades will move the tram $232,000 below the luxury tax threshold.

