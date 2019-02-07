Exclusive: Drummers A1 Chops To Embark on International Tour With French Montana, Lil Baby & More

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A1 Chops is on an award tour of sorts. The Baltimore-based duo is riding high off of two appearances on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, the later of which landed them a YouTube series.

Several episodes of “The Build Up” are live now on EllenTube as well as Ellen’s official Youtube channel. It chronicles the ways the fellas are giving back to Baltimore using their art. But, this is just the beginning for Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry.

During an interview with our April Watts, the pair revealed they will soon embark on an international tour alongside French Montana, Lil Baby and several other hip-hop acts.

Check out the full interview above as well as special clip below where our April Watts learns how to drum.

