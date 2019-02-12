CLOSE
Charm City
City School Board Will Reconsider Arming Baltimore School Police

School police officer, Tiffany Wiggins - Baltimore, MD

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Baltimore City school board will to reconsider arming school police days after a shooting inside Frederick Douglass High School.

According to FOX45, A spokeswoman for the district says they are expected to discuss it at a Tuesday board meeting.

“I think it’s showing that the school system is taking the precaution, the measures to safeguard staff and students. I think there’s an outcry for that, there has always been an outcry, but I think it’s louder now that we have an incident to refer back to…to say hey, we had a shooting in a school in Baltimore City.”

The bill was withdrawn last month when the board voted against arming school police.

