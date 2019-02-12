Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Baltimore City school board will to reconsider arming school police days after a shooting inside Frederick Douglass High School.

According to FOX45, A spokeswoman for the district says they are expected to discuss it at a Tuesday board meeting.

“I think it’s showing that the school system is taking the precaution, the measures to safeguard staff and students. I think there’s an outcry for that, there has always been an outcry, but I think it’s louder now that we have an incident to refer back to…to say hey, we had a shooting in a school in Baltimore City.”

The bill was withdrawn last month when the board voted against arming school police.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

City School Board Will Reconsider Arming Baltimore School Police was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted February 12, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: