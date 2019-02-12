MagicMonday Highlight: @LivingBlackHistory The Social and Cultural Movement

For #MagicMonday and in honor of Black History Month Nori Nori spoke with @theactionjackson Greg Jackson, one of the co-creators of the social media campaign powered by @thewaveusa #LivingBlackHistory @livingblackhistory highlighting and profiling young black professionals that are making history in the present! Be sure to check out a new featured profile everyday of Black History Month on the Instagram account @LivingBlackHistory. The goal of this movement is for people to share their stories and share their black experience. There are so many positive things happening in our communities and it is up to us to profile and share our wins. This incredible cultural and social media movement is empowering. Just in case you missed the live segment listen below.
#LivingBlackHistory Profile: Founded by two friends and a few mimosas in 2016, @thewaveusa has grown into a community of over 35,458 members in 40 cities nationwide. Joined by a gifted event planner @thefunin4ever, the Wave has channeled over $280k into black businesses, raised over $20k for black causes and revolutionized the black social scene while creating culture through timeless experiences like the #EnterWakandaDC Pop Up Bar, @blackbarcrawl @triviafortheculture @lunchbagsocial @socialxcapade and now…the @livingblackhistory project. . . . #thewave #livingblackhistory #iamlivingblackhistory #blackhistorymonth #dcevents #blackbloggers #blackentertainment #blackgirlmagic #shareblackstories #blackcreative #blackexcellence #blacklove #musiclover #fortheculture @blavity @the.root @thegrio @blackvoices @essence @tvonetv @newsone_official @21ninety @blackenterprise
Tonight on #MagicMonday @itsnorinori will speak with @theactionjackson one of the co-creators of the social media campaign powered by @thewaveusa #LivingBlackHistory @livingblackhistory highlighting and profiling young black professionals that are making history in the present! Listen at 7:40pm to learn more about this incredible cultural and social media movement! . . . . #thewave #livingblackhistory #iamlivingblackhistory #blackhistorymonth #dcevents #blackbloggers #blackentertainment #blackgirlmagic #shareblackstories #blackcreative #blackexcellence #blacklove #musiclover #fortheculture