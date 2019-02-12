CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

#MagicMonday Highlight: @LivingBlackHistory The Social and Cultural Movement

Leave a comment

For #MagicMonday and in honor of Black History Month Nori Nori spoke with @theactionjackson Greg Jackson, one of the co-creators of the social media campaign powered by @thewaveusa #LivingBlackHistory @livingblackhistory highlighting and profiling young black professionals that are making history in the present! Be sure to check out a new featured profile everyday of Black History Month on the Instagram account @LivingBlackHistory. The goal of this movement is for people to share their stories and share their black experience. There are so many positive things happening in our communities and it is up to us to profile and share our wins. This incredible cultural and social media movement is empowering. Just in case you missed the live segment listen below.

View this post on Instagram

#LivingBlackHistory Profile: Founded by two friends and a few mimosas in 2016, @thewaveusa has grown into a community of over 35,458 members in 40 cities nationwide. Joined by a gifted event planner @thefunin4ever, the Wave has channeled over $280k into black businesses, raised over $20k for black causes and revolutionized the black social scene while creating culture through timeless experiences like the #EnterWakandaDC Pop Up Bar, @blackbarcrawl @triviafortheculture @lunchbagsocial @socialxcapade and now…the @livingblackhistory project. . . . #thewave #livingblackhistory #iamlivingblackhistory #blackhistorymonth #dcevents #blackbloggers #blackentertainment  #blackgirlmagic #shareblackstories #blackcreative #blackexcellence #blacklove #musiclover #fortheculture @blavity @the.root @thegrio @blackvoices @essence @tvonetv @newsone_official @21ninety @blackenterprise

A post shared by #LivingBlackHistory (@livingblackhistory) on

 

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close