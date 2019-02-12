MagicMonday Highlight: @LivingBlackHistory The Social and Cultural Movement

For #MagicMonday and in honor of Black History Month Nori Nori spoke with @theactionjackson Greg Jackson, one of the co-creators of the social media campaign powered by @thewaveusa #LivingBlackHistory @livingblackhistory highlighting and profiling young black professionals that are making history in the present! Be sure to check out a new featured profile everyday of Black History Month on the Instagram account @LivingBlackHistory. The goal of this movement is for people to share their stories and share their black experience. There are so many positive things happening in our communities and it is up to us to profile and share our wins. This incredible cultural and social media movement is empowering. Just in case you missed the live segment listen below.

