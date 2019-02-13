Octavia Spencer Terrorizes Poor Decision Making Teens In ‘Ma’ Trailer [Video]

Octavia Spencer as a creepy adult terrorizing not so innocent teens in a horror flick? That’s what’s going down in the trailer for Ma, and we’re already sold.

The Oscar-winner plays Sue Ann, a loner who did some teens a solid and copped them some alcohol, and then went the extra step of lettimg them use her basement to get their party on. This would be a red flag to most, but in this film it serves as the set up to said teens catching all sorts of brutal and horrific fades.

Are those casino slot machines in the crib? Bruh!

Watch the trailer for the Tate Taylor-directed Ma below. In theaters May 31.

