50 Cent Unleashes The Petty On Floyd Mayweather Over Gucci Shopping Spree

The beef between the pair has been ongoing for a while now.

Ludacris And 50 Cent Headline Official Billboard Music Awards After Party At Drais Nightclub At The Cromwell In Las Vegas May 22

Source: Bryan Steffy/BBMA2016 / Getty

Just as sure as the sun rises, 50 Cent keeps his petty pistol locked and loaded. Floyd Mayweather, a frequent victim of Fif’s online slander, caught some more shots in the wake of his Gucci shopping spree to which 50 Cent highlighted with comical effect.

It all began when 50 posted a photo of the TMZ Sports story reporting on Mayweather’s Gucci support via Instagram with the caption reading, “Champ you need a publicist, man you saying all the wrong sh*t fool.”

Fif followed that up another post featuring a photo of an article and the blackface sweater from Gucci, writing in the caption that he’s “gonna pass on Gucci, I’m giving all mine to the homeless so the right demo can wear it.”

He continued the Gucci slander by posting a video of him burning one of the Gucci t-shirts in his collection and vowing to never wear anything from the fashion brand again.

The G-Unit boss ended his slander salvo by posting a photo of Mayweather with the blackface sweater image scribbled over his face.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent Unleashes The Petty On Floyd Mayweather Over Gucci Shopping Spree was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , Floyd Mayweather

