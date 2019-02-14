Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With A Ruler For ‘Tattle-Tailing’

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her school. Mom, Ciara Morgan, told The Daily Beast that she was shocked to see the girl’s face was bruised and didn’t appear scratched.
When the kindergartner told them what happened to her face they were left shocked and angry.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
“She said her teacher hit her and told her not to tell anyone,” Morgan said. “She said she’ll bring her an LOL doll if she doesn’t tell anyone.”
Hailey told them that the class was having computer time, and when it was over, she informed the teacher, identified is Tierra Smith, about a misbehaving student.
“And the teacher said, ‘No tattle tale,’ and got a ruler out of her desk and popped her with it,” Morgan said.
Corporal punishment is not banned in Tennessee schools. But Morgan said she and Hailey’s father were furious and demanded to see school higher-ups, who put them in contact with the Memphis Police Department and the Department of Child Services.
Two weeks later, Morgan is still angry.
According to the Commercial Appeal, which first reported on the incident, the district opened an investigation but was unable to prove Hailey’s allegation.
However, it was determined that the teacher had hit Hailey on the hand to “redirect” her and gave Smith a two-day suspension.
When the teacher returned to the classroom Hailey was transferred to a different class with no notice from the district.
The family then decided to take Hailey out of Cummings and transfer her to a different school.
“It’s wrong,” she said. “Why does my daughter have to leave her comfort zone? They should have put her in a different school.”
Morgan says the worst part is that Hailey feels guilty.
“She keeps saying, ‘I didn’t want to snitch on her and get her in trouble.’ She felt like she was in the wrong.”
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
1. Jesse Williams1 of 16
2. Jill Scott2 of 16
3. Denzel Washington3 of 16
4. Paula Patton: Precious4 of 16
5. Samuel L. Jackson: One Eight Seven5 of 16
6. Morgan Freeman: Lean On Me6 of 16
7. Orlando Jones: Drumline7 of 16
8. Roberta Flack8 of 16
9. Cameron Diaz: Bad Teacher9 of 16
10. Whoopi Goldberg: Sister Act I and II10 of 16
11. Laurence Fishburne: Akeelah and the Bee11 of 16
12. Julia Roberts: Mona Lisa Smile12 of 16
13. Bill Bellamy: Mr. Box Office13 of 16
14. Cedric the Entertainer: The Steve Harvey Show14 of 16
15. President Barack Obama15 of 16
16. Mr. T16 of 16
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With A Ruler For ‘Tattle-Tailing’ was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com