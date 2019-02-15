Police Formally Arrest 2 Men In Connection With The Attack On Jussie Smollett

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Chicago police arrested the two men wanted for questioning about the alleged racial attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett Friday.

“Police can detain the potential suspects for an additional 24 hours past the 48 hour holding period under special circumstances, but it must go through the prosecutors office and has to be clear process,” police told ABC News, also adding the men have a relationship with Smollett.

This comes after police denied an ABC7 Chicago report citing a source stating that Smollett and the two men under arrest, former extras on Empire, staged the attack because Smollett was being written off the show.

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” police said. “While we haven’t found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax. The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect.”

Detectives also questioned Smollett Thursday.