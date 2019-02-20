Grammy-nominated Gospel artist Ms. Anita Wilson is switching it up just a little bit. Wilson has released her new single “Here’s To Life” which is Gospel-infused with Jazz and it’s amazing!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Ms. Wilson talks about the single and the connection to her husband and father, why did she choose Jazz and her concert series accompanying the track. We also get Wilson to answer the question, Where is the Mecca of Gospel Music: Detroit or Chicago?

Watch the video to Ms. Anita Wilson’s new single “Here’s To life” below

More Episodes Of Voices

RELATED: Voices: Todd Dulaney “To Africa With Love” & “Unchurched”

RELATED: Voices: Casey J. Invites You To “The Gathering” [Video]

RELATED: Voices At Urban One Honors: Marvin Sapp Talks Gospel Mecca & Commissioned Reunion!

Voices: Here’s To Life With Ms. Anita Wilson was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Magic 95.9: