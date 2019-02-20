Voices: Here’s To Life With Ms. Anita Wilson

"Here's To Life!"

Voices
| 02.19.19
Grammy-nominated Gospel artist Ms. Anita Wilson is switching it up just a little bit. Wilson has released her new single “Here’s To Life” which is Gospel-infused with Jazz and it’s amazing!

Ms. Wilson talks about the single and the connection to her husband and father, why did she choose Jazz and her concert series accompanying the track. We also get Wilson to answer the question, Where is the Mecca of Gospel Music: Detroit or Chicago?

Watch the video to Ms. Anita Wilson’s new single “Here’s To life” below

originally published on praisedc.com

