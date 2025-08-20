Listen Live
Local

Beltway Rivals Trade Barbs Before Big Weekend Matchup

Battle Of The Beltway: Radio One Baltimore & Radio One DC Trade Barbs Ahead Of Weekend Showdown

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Battle Of The Beltway: Radio One Baltimore & Radio One DC Trade Barbs Ahead Of Weekend Showdown
Source: R1 / R1

The friendly rivalry between AFC North and NFC East neighbors reached peak entertainment this week as Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders fans went head-to-head in spirited trash talk ahead of their upcoming preseason matchup.

What unfolded was a masterclass in good-natured sports banter, packed with historical references, championship comparisons, and the kind of passionate debate that makes football rivalries truly special. What made it even better? Radio One Baltimore and Radio One DC perfectly demonstrated the unwritten rules of quality sports banter: factual, creative, respectful, competitive, and always a little humorous.

Of course, we’re rooting for the Ravens all day—preseason or not. But the real win here? The fans. Their clever exchanges have set the stage for the gridiron showdown, giving everyone a taste of what’s to come.

Whether Baltimore’s star power will overpower Washington’s young, determined squad or the Commanders pull off another surprising performance, one thing is certain: bragging rights are already on the line.

Check out the friendly exchange below:

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close