De La Soul Prepping 2 New LPs, Produced By Pete Rock & DJ Premier

The Plugs' last LP was the 'And The Anonymous Nobody' in 2016.

Pete Rock is having a busy year and he dropped some news on the Hip-Hop public that made us all gasp collectively. The legendary producer announced to the masses that he and DJ Premier are producing two upcoming albums for De La Soul due to drop in 2019.

“DE LA SOUL PRODUCED BY PETE ROCK & DJ PREMEIR COMING IN 2019 BABY!! Stay tuned,” Pete Rock tweeted on Monday (Feb. 18). The good folks over at HipHopDX reached out to De La Soul’s Maseo for confirmation.

Maseo of De La Soul confirmed to HipHopDX Rock is referring to the follow-up to 2016’s And The Anonymous Nobody as well as a third installment of the Art Official Intelligence series.

“That and AOI3,” he wrote.

And The Anonymous Nobody served as the celebrated New York trio’s first official album since 2004’s The Grind Date. It featured a laundry list of notable guests, including Talking Heads’ David Byrne, Little Dragon, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Usher and Jill Scott.

De La Soul Prepping 2 New LPs, Produced By Pete Rock & DJ Premier

