National
Los Angeles-Bound Plane Forced To Land After Passenger Eats Meth

Former First Lady arrives in Edinburgh

21-year old Douglas Braden Smyser allegedly ate methamphetamine before boarding a plane and starting tweaking so much that the flight was forced to land early. According to federal charging papers, Smyser refused to stay in his seat, talked about having a gun and kept trying to move to first class seating.

KIRO 7 News reports, Crew members “became concerned” about his behavior almost immediately and about a half hour after takeoff, the pilot decided to land in Portland because he was afraid Smyser would rush the cockpit. Passengers helped keep Smyser in his seat by physically blocking him until officers arrived and took him into custody.

Douglas reportedly had been kicked out of a sober living house in Seattle and decided to check into a drug rehabilitation center in Malibu, which is what lead him to boarding the flight in the first place. He is being charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.

