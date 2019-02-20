Electric Car Dreaming?: Tesla Reportedly Allowing Leasing For Upcoming Model 3

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t have $32,000 off the rip to drop on the upcoming Tesla Model 3, well if this is rumor pans out, you will be able to lease Elon Musk’s electric vehicle.

According to Electrek, an internal email sent to employees indicates the company is prepping its workers for some sort of leasing program that could possibly kick off in as little as two weeks. Tesla responded to the online publication verifying the program’s existence without finalizing its kickoff date confirming it will happen somewhere around those dates pointed out in the document.

Per Electrek:

“This is simply an internal document to ensure teams are prepared for when we eventually introduce a leasing option to customers. No decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available, but it will definitely be after the dates outlined in this document.”

To add more fuel to the fire, reports pointing to the company cutting down its delivery team hinting that Tesla has pretty much fulfilled all reservations to customers who have placed their orders on the vehicle. Plus in a series of Tweets from CEO Elon Musk which included a photo of 4,000 Teslas waiting to be shipped off to Europe while boasting that his company will be pumping out probably 10,000 cars per week this year.

4000 Tesla cars loading in SF for Europe pic.twitter.com/BODbSzo3Fr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2019

Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2019

So if this is true, get ready to see a lot of more Teslas on the road. Will you be leasing one of the popular electric car models? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: South China Morning Post / Getty

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 21 hours ago

