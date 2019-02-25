Chad Johnson Saves Fan From Eviction

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson came through in the clutch for one of his Twitter followers.
On Friday, a Twitter user named Chris responded to one Johnson’s tweets, saying he was facing eviction.
Johnson told the fan to show him the notice and he would take care of it. Chris then tweeted a screenshot of his PayPal account with a $1,500 balance along with a message to Johnson.
Johnson replied, saying “Tell your landlord next time WE fall behind on rent to play me in FIFA for the balance.”
