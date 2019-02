#QuestionOfTheNight What Is Something That You Can Say Both During Sex And At The Dinner Table?

Nori Moment: I think this is such a fun question because literally you can go where ever your mind leads you. I will be quick, something that I say at both the dinner table and during sex are: suck it, bite it, lick it, and eat it LOL

Be sure to leave your comments below and on our social media but most of all have fun!

Also On Magic 95.9: