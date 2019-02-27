News & Gossip
Wu-Tang Clan Adds Dates To ‘Gods of Rap Tour’ To Celebrate Debut Album

Wu-Tang again and again.

The Wu-Tang Clan marches on. The Staten Island rap supergroup has added more dates to its God of Rap Tour in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album.

The WTC announced more European dates in May for the Gods of Rap Tour that includes Public Enemy and De La Soul, kicking off May 10 in London and hitting cities including Amsterdam, Paris and Oslo before wrapping up in Helsinki on May 27.

Watch The Trailer For Showtime's Wu-Tang Clan Doc 'Of Mics And Men'

The Gods of Rap tour actually celebrates three seminal Hip-Hop albums; Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’, Public Enemy’s ‘It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back’ and De La Soul’s ‘3 Feet High and Rising.’ DJ Premier will be serving as the host.

Also, dates have been added to a North America schedule begins May 31 in Sterling Heights, MI and hits Raleigh, Boston and Seattle and more before closing out in Milwaukee on August 3.

Presale began Wednesday, February 27 at 10AM.

Gods Of Rap Tour Dates (UK/Europe)

May 10th – London, UK – SSE Arena

May 11th – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

May 12th – Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro

May 14th – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

May 16th – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 17th – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena

May 18th – Berlin, DE – Parkbühne Wuhlheide

May 21st – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

May 23rd – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum Arena

May 24th – Stockholm, SE – Skansen

May 27th – Helsinki, FI – Helsingin jäähalli

Upcoming North America Tour Dates:

May 31st – Sterling Heights, MI – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

June 1st – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

June 2nd – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

June 7th – Simpsonville, SC** – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 8th – Raleigh, NC** – Red Hat Amphitheater

June 9th – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

June 12th – Boston, MA – House of Blues

June 14th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 15th – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Resort & Casino

June 21st – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

June 22nd – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

July 31st – Wichita, KS – WAVE

August 1st – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

August 2nd – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory (X Games)

August 3rd – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Tickets will go on sale on March 1st (** Tickets on-sale March 8th)

