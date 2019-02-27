Wu-Tang Clan Adds Dates To ‘Gods of Rap Tour’ To Celebrate Debut Album

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
The Wu-Tang Clan marches on. The Staten Island rap supergroup has added more dates to its God of Rap Tour in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album.
The WTC announced more European dates in May for the Gods of Rap Tour that includes Public Enemy and De La Soul, kicking off May 10 in London and hitting cities including Amsterdam, Paris and Oslo before wrapping up in Helsinki on May 27.
The Gods of Rap tour actually celebrates three seminal Hip-Hop albums; Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’, Public Enemy’s ‘It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back’ and De La Soul’s ‘3 Feet High and Rising.’ DJ Premier will be serving as the host.
Also, dates have been added to a North America schedule begins May 31 in Sterling Heights, MI and hits Raleigh, Boston and Seattle and more before closing out in Milwaukee on August 3.
Presale began Wednesday, February 27 at 10AM.
Gods Of Rap Tour Dates (UK/Europe)
May 10th – London, UK – SSE Arena
May 11th – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
May 12th – Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro
May 14th – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
May 16th – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 17th – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena
May 18th – Berlin, DE – Parkbühne Wuhlheide
May 21st – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
May 23rd – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum Arena
May 24th – Stockholm, SE – Skansen
May 27th – Helsinki, FI – Helsingin jäähalli
Upcoming North America Tour Dates:
May 31st – Sterling Heights, MI – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
June 1st – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
June 2nd – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
June 7th – Simpsonville, SC** – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 8th – Raleigh, NC** – Red Hat Amphitheater
June 9th – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
June 12th – Boston, MA – House of Blues
June 14th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 15th – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Resort & Casino
June 21st – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
June 22nd – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
July 31st – Wichita, KS – WAVE
August 1st – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
August 2nd – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory (X Games)
August 3rd – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
Tickets will go on sale on March 1st (** Tickets on-sale March 8th)
