Damon Dash showed off his namedropping skills to try and save a movie he worked on, and claimed that without him Kevin Hart and Kanye West wouldn’t be as successful as they are.

The Blast reports, a New York federal judge ordered a temporary injunction against Dash as part of a lawsuit over a movie he worked on before he was dismissed from the project.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Dash made an effort to argue his case. As part of that, Dash gave his background in film and the entertainment community, and threw out the names of several powerful people in an effort to prove his standing.

He mentioned Jay-Z when speaking of his co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records,and claims to have discovered Kanye West, and even says he put Kevin Hart in one of his first films.

Earlier this year, director Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures sued Dash accusing him of publicly claiming he was a part of “Dear Frank,” despite the fact that he had already been dropped from the film.

Dash and Webber had been working on the project since 2016 and Dash was set to direct. However, things changed when Webber accused Dash of being high on set and dropped him. They claim to have dropped Dash from the project in 2018 and finished it without him.

The director claimed Dash was sending out promo material for a film called “The List” (which was the original title) to BET and made it appear he was still working on it.

Webber sued for defamation and copyright infringement seeking unspecified damages plus an injunction against Dash continuing to claim he was apart of the movie.

Damon Dash Takes Credit For Launching Kevin Hart & Kanye West’s Careers was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com