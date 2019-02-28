Black Oklahoma Student Knocks MAGA Hat Off White Teen’s Head. Now He’s Facing Charges

A Black high school student in Oklahoma may be facing criminal charges after cellphone footage shows him knocking the MAGA cap off of a white teen’s head, and grabbing his “Trump 2020” flag and throwing it to the ground.

The incident happened at Edmond Santa Fe High School and has since gone viral on social media.

@realDonaldTrump student assaulted for being a supporter of President Trump at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/aM0GsKSp2e — Matthew (@4mferguson) February 26, 2019

In the cellphone video obtained by KOCO 5 News Black student is seen confronting the white student who is wearing a Donald Trump USA hoodie and a “Make America Great Again” hat with a “Trump 2020” flag draped on his back.

The kid in the vest can be seen knocking the cap from the student’s head. The video also appears to show the black teen grabbing the Trump flag and throwing it down.

The news station notes that the incident happened “during Edmond Santa Fe High School’s Double Wolf Dare Week, when students can dress up and go to assemblies as part of a fundraising effort.” KOCO-5 reports that an assault and battery summons has been issued for the Black teen, who has not been charged with an actual crime. The white student has five days to meet with the city attorney to determine if he wants to press charges.

“The school district honors students’ First Amendment rights but must, at the same time, be vigilant in teaching and supporting students as they learn how best to respectfully express their opinions,” Edmond Public Schools said in a statement to KOCO-5.

The Black student told the news station that he planned to apologize to the teen, but the teen’s family may pursue criminal assault charges.

