TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Black Oklahoma Student Knocks MAGA Hat Off White Teen’s Head. Now He’s Facing Charges

Leave a comment

A Black high school student in Oklahoma may be facing criminal charges after cellphone footage shows him knocking the MAGA cap off of a white teen’s head, and grabbing his “Trump 2020” flag and throwing it to the ground.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The incident happened at Edmond Santa Fe High School and has since gone viral on social media.

In the cellphone video obtained by KOCO 5 News Black student is seen confronting the white student who is wearing a Donald Trump USA hoodie and a “Make America Great Again” hat with a “Trump 2020” flag draped on his back.

The kid in the vest can be seen knocking the cap from the student’s head. The video also appears to show the black teen grabbing the Trump flag and throwing it down.

The news station notes that the incident happened “during Edmond Santa Fe High School’s Double Wolf Dare Week, when students can dress up and go to assemblies as part of a fundraising effort.” KOCO-5 reports that an assault and battery summons has been issued for the Black teen, who has not been charged with an actual crime. The white student has five days to meet with the city attorney to determine if he wants to press charges.

“The school district honors students’ First Amendment rights but must, at the same time, be vigilant in teaching and supporting students as they learn how best to respectfully express their opinions,” Edmond Public Schools said in a statement to KOCO-5.

The Black student told the news station that he planned to apologize to the teen, but the teen’s family may pursue criminal assault charges.

10 Black Trump Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

Black Oklahoma Student Knocks MAGA Hat Off White Teen’s Head. Now He’s Facing Charges was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

MAGA , Oklahoma

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

Veteran NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Wednesday at a casino in southeast Indiana, according to Yahoo…
03.01.19
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…

One would think that after Pam Northam's husband was accused of wearing blackface in an old yearbook photo, she would…
03.01.19
Damon Dash Takes Credit For Launching Kevin Hart…

Damon Dash showed off his namedropping skills to try and save a movie he worked on, and claimed that without…
03.01.19
Black Oklahoma Student Knocks MAGA Hat Off White…

A Black high school student in Oklahoma may be facing criminal charges after cellphone footage shows him knocking the MAGA…
03.01.19
Multiple Attempted Child Abductions In One Day In…

Two attempted child abductions were reported in a single neighborhood Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reports. The children’s parents told police…
02.28.19
Woman Left Baby In Rain While She Tried…

  A Georgia woman is accused of leaving her baby outside in the rain while she tried to cash a…
02.27.19
Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

Atlanta police want to know what happened in the hours before a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a…
02.27.19
Woman Accused In Boy’s Fatal Beating Charged In…

Five women  – including one accused of beating a boy to death for eating a cupcake – face multiple charges after…
02.27.19
Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder…

David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August…
02.26.19
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests…

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to…
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close