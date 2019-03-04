CLOSE
‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After Suffering A Stroke

iHeartradio Music Festival Las Vegas 2018

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

TV icon Luke Perry, best known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and recurring role on The CW’s Riverdale has died due to complications from suffering a massive stroke last week, TMZ reports.

Perry was 52.

He passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. He was surrounded by his children, his fiancé, ex-wife, mother, stepfather, brother, sister and other close family and friends. He suffered the stroke last Wednesday in his California home.

RELATED: Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

The prolific actor was sedated after the stroke, hopefully to give his brain a fighting chance but the damage was too much for his brain to recover. He was Archie’s dad on Riverdale and became one of the ’90s biggest hearthrobs as Dylan McKay. His rep told TMZ, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world.”

‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After Suffering A Stroke was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Luke Perry

