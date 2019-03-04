CLOSE
Jaden Smith’s Foundation Aims To Provide Clean Water To Flint, Michigan

For well over four years, the city has been without adequate water supplies.

The city of Flint, Mich. is still undergoing its water supply crisis, which has understandably sparked many celebrities and known figures to show support. Jaden Smith, by way of his foundation, is aiming to provide a water filtration system to the Michigan city and is also working alongside a local church.

NBC25news.com reports:

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith unveils a portable water filtration system in Flint.

“I’m really excited. Love Flint!” he said. “I’m so excited for the water bottles.”

Smith returned to the city with his mother Jada Pinkett Smith, who spoke briefly after a program at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Flint Mayor Karen Wear said the Smiths have been committed to the Vehicle City since the declaration of the State of Emergency.

“I remember when I met Jada Pinkett Smith and she said, ‘We are not going to forget about Flint.’ That was right after we declared the emergency,” said Weaver. “And they haven’t.”

Check out First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church’s Facebook page about the unveiling of the Water Box below. And salute to Jaden Smith!

Photo: WENN

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

