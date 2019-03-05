CLOSE
Marques Houston Is Engaged, See Photos of His Fiancée

In Touch Weekly Annual 'Icons & Idols' Celebration - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Actor and singer Marques Houston is officially off the market!

Houston, who rose to fame as the lovable, yet annoying neighbor Roger Evans on Sister, Sister took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting engagement news with his caption reading “she said “YES,”” along with a close-up photo of him and his fiancé holding hands, with beautiful diamond ring on full display.

She said “YES” 💍

Houston who was so excited, went on to share even more photos of the two, each time with the ring in full view for everyone to see.

My fiancé @miyanahouston 💍

Fiancé #Love

The way you look at me… @miyanahouston #fiance #MyLove

The couple have been together for five months.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Marques Houston Is Engaged, See Photos of His Fiancée was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

