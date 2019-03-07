CLOSE
Source Says It Was The Lakers Who Leaked Anthony Davis Trade Talk

Were the Lakers responsible for sabotaging their own 2018-19 season??

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

The past NBA trade deadline was filled with drama, suspense and shock with the 76ers landing Tobias Harris, the changing rumors swirling around a disgruntled Anthony Davis to the Lakers, and the surprising trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. But naturally it was the situation between the Lakers and the Pelicans that was constantly dominating sports headlines due to the constant leaks about the specifics of who would be involved in the trade for Davis, which turned out to be everyone but LeBron James.

While word was spreading that New Orleans was responsible for the leaks in an effort to destroy team morale in the Staples Center (it certainly did), word is now emerging that the trade talks actually leaked from the Lakers end. Huh?

In a piece written by The Athletic about the struggle that was the Lakers 2018-19 season, someone from New Orleans inner circle is throwing the blame of trade talk leaks at the doorstep of Los Angeles.

“We get off the phone with (the Lakers), and a minute later, offers are out there,” said the source.

Word?! We’re not sure why the Lakers would think it would be a good idea to let their players know they were subject to relocation, but then again we have to take this information with a grain of salt given it’s source. Either way, the seasons of both teams are now in ruins, Snoop Dogg is giving away his box seats at the Staples Center, and Anthony Davis still seems LA bound whether it’s through trade this summer of free agency the next.

New Orleans should’ve just traded AD for the Lakers young core, draft picks and been done with it.

Source Says It Was The Lakers Who Leaked Anthony Davis Trade Talk was originally published on hiphopwired.com

