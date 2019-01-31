CLOSE
Anthony Davis To The Knicks? Kyrie & LeBron Back Together? All A Possibility, Reportedly

Kyrie, Lebron and Anthony Davis on the same team? That sounds scary as hell.

NBA All-Star Game 2018

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Pelicans fans are still recovering from the gut punch that was Anthony Davis’ trade request, but if you’re a Knicks or Lakers fan, this is the news you were hoping for.

With the NBA trade deadline quickly coming teams that specifically have Davis on their radar are putting together possible trade packages. The Lakers have long been considered the favorites to land the unibrow rocking all-star, but the tanking for Zion Williamson Knicks could also be in play for Davis’ services according to Bleacher Report. With a first-round draft pick, the possibility of luring Kevin Durant away from the Golden State Warriors and Kristaps Porzingis as trade bait the laughing stock of NYC can turn into contenders once again.

Per Bleacher Report:

“The Knicks, on the other hand, haven’t been a preferred destination for years—but there are indications of that potentially changing. League sources believe they have “a strong chance” of luring Durant should he leave the Golden State Warriors this summer and that Davis is “open” to New York as a landing place as well. Throw in a pick in this year’s NBA draft that could potentially add Duke’s Zion Williamson or RJ Barrett or Murray State’s Ja Morant, and there’s finally a reason for optimism in Manhattan.”

“To get Davis, a deal would likely have to involve Porzingis. The hitch, there is that any deal involving Porzingis, the soon-to-be restricted free agent, would have to be consummated before next week’s trade deadline as he couldn’t be dealt after the season prior to hitting free agency.”

As for the Lakers, the report not only talks about the team having a good shot at luring Davis based on the fact LeBron James sharing an agent in Rich Paul, there is also rumblings of Kyrie Irving wanting to reunite with his former Cavaliers teammate. Fresh off the phone call where Irving revealed he apologized to Bron for his past behavior Bleacher Report source close to the Celtics is saying “that is for real,” about Kyrie’s genuine interest in an Uncle Drew and Bron reunion.

Kyrie, Lebron and Anthony Davis on the same team? That sounds scary as hell. All of this because of one trade request, we can’t wait to see how this pans out in the Association.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

 

 

Anthony Davis To The Knicks? Kyrie & LeBron Back Together? All A Possibility, Reportedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

