CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree Murder In Corey Jones Shooting

Leave a comment

A former Palm Beach County, Florida police officer was found guilty of all charges in the 2015 roadside killing of musician Corey Jones.

Nouman Raja, who was fired after the incident, was convicted of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the October 19, 2018 killing.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Raja was undercover when Jones, 32, was waiting for a tow truck after his car stalled on a Florida interstate. A jury of four men and two women deliberated for more than four hours before rendering their verdict. Raja faces life in prison.

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Prosecutors in the case argued that Raja, 41, aggressively approached Jones when his car broke down around 3:15 a.m. on his way home from a club performance.

“From the time he pulled up, his behavior and conduct was reckless,” Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said in court. “Everything he did, he knew or should have known would have led to the death of Corey Jones.”

The officer drove the wrong way up the exit ramp and stopped his unmarked vehicle feet from Jones, acting in what prosecutors called a “criminally reckless” manner, making the musician believe he was being robbed. Jones, threatened, pulled out his .38-caliber pistol for protection. Then Raja fatally shot him six times.

Raja never disclosed to Jones that he was a police officer.

Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree Murder In Corey Jones Shooting was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Corey Jones , Florida , police

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
When It Rains: New Witness Backs R. Kelly…

A new witness has come forth in connection to claims made by a pair of women who say they were…
03.08.19
Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los…

The LAPD needs your help. The police are trying to find the identity of a young girl found dumped near…
03.08.19
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…

Trifling.
03.08.19
Rentals Foreva: The Last Blockbuster In The WORLD…

An Oregon location has just made history.
03.08.19
Chicago Cop Says Department Punished Him For Refusing…

A Chicago police officer charged with investigating the police shooting of a mentally disabled, unarmed teen has filed a federal…
03.08.19
Colorado Cops Draw Guns On Man Cleaning His…

https://youtu.be/-kJXuay0REw A Black Colorado man was cleaning his yard when he was confronted by police who saw his behavior as…
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…

A former Palm Beach County, Florida police officer was found guilty of all charges in the 2015 roadside killing of…
03.08.19
Black Man Sues White Women Who Repeatedly Called…

Marc Peeples claims that in 2017 and early 2018, the trio fabricated harmful stories about him for working on an…
03.06.19
Woman Picks Olive Garden Location To Confess She…

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Jayde Lauren Altemeier is suspected of stabbing her mother repeatedly, and she told people…
03.06.19
Shaun King: Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Are…

I have a few topics I want to cover this morning so I’ll jump right in. And I want to…
03.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close