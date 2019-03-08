CLOSE
Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los Angeles Trail

The LAPD needs your help. The police are trying to find the identity of a young girl found dumped near a hiking trail in a black duffle bag in Hacienda Heights, California. The girl’s body was found by Los Angeles County workers and is believed to have been dumped late Sunday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Police have released composite photos of the girl as well as pics of the kind of bag she was found in and the clothes she was wearing in the hopes that someone can identify the girl. She is described as African-American, anywhere from 8-13 years old approximately 4’5 and weighed about 55 pounds. Police say there was no visible trauma to the body and are working with local agencies to try to find out who she was.

“It is a suspicious-death investigation. There were no obvious signs of trauma,” sheriff’s homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund told the Los Angeles Times. “We don’t have any idea who this child is.”

Sadly, she was found in a top that read Future Princess, but someone took away that possibility. Anyone with information or a tip can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) You can also download the P3 Tips app and provide information on the case via your smartphone.

PHOTOS: LAPD

