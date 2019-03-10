Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged, See Her Huge Diamond Ring! [PHOTOS]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Former MLB star Alex Rodriquez asked Jennifer Lopez to marry him and she said “yes.”

Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos of him holding her hand, which included the stunning diamond engagement ring!

This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage after being married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez was married once to Cynthia Scurtis

The two also have children, from their previous marriages. Lopez shares two children with Anthony and Rodriguez shares two two children with Scurtis.

ARod and Jlo started dating back in March 2017 and have been together ever since.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

