A proposed bill in Alabama would require some people to pass a drug test before they’d be able to receive food stamps. Anyone who applies for benefits could be drug tested if there is reasonable suspicion that the person uses or is under the influence of drugs. If they refuse or delay the test they would no longer be eligible.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jazzy Report: Should People Be Drug Tested To Receive Food Stamps? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: