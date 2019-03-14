TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing Crash That Killed 2-Year-Old Girl

Leave a comment
2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl was granted bond in a Georgia courtroom Thursday morning.

According to reports, Randal Holsey, 19, waived his preliminary hearing, but was granted $100,000 bond.

See Also: California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl Found In Duffle Bag

Holsey is accused of driving 103 mph down a busy road on Jan. 17. Police say he sped through a red light and hit eight cars.

Two-year-old Nevaeh Clemm was ejected from one of the cars and died at the scene.

Three other people, including a 4-year-old, were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash.

See Also: Man Fined $50 For Crash that Killed Delmarva TV Executive

Holsey is facing several charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, street racing and reckless driving.

The judge said in court Thursday that this is an emotional case but said Holsey turned himself in and is not a flight risk.

The family of the toddler was emotional after court.

“To know you get to go home to your mom and my baby (doesn’t) come home to me, it hurts. It hurts me. I’ll never get to see my baby again,” mother Shaumdrekia Clemm said.

$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing Crash That Killed 2-Year-Old Girl was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Georgia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove…

Brothers Reff and Calvin Teasley were electrocuted while trying to remove a drone from a tree. Reff was killed and…
03.15.19
$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing…

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl was granted bond in a Georgia courtroom Thursday morning.…
03.15.19
2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From…

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM. The…
03.15.19
Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned After 12 Years In…

A Georgia man, who has served 12 years of his lifetime murder sentence, is entitled to a new trial after…
03.14.19
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was convicted of child abuse in 2005 for starving and beating his 3-year-old son.
03.14.19
Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110…

Virginia McLaurin was celebrating turning 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House.…
03.14.19
How Ruuude: Folks Reevaluate ‘Full House’ Episodes After…

Twitter has hilarious and insightful reactions to Lori Loughlin's conspiracy charges.
03.13.19
It’s Showtime: Apple Set To Unveil New TV…

Apple’s TV Streaming service has been one of the tech giants worst kept secrets, but it looks like the company…
03.13.19
Two Boys Died In An SUV That Rolled…

A Mississippi mother who left her three children in a vehicle that rolled into a creek has been arrested and…
03.12.19
Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The…

A Virginia woman chose to trust her instincts and now she’s a whole lot richer. Last month, Deborah Brown felt…
03.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close