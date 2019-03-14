CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From Gas Station

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

(Thinkstock)

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Erron Watson, 32, and Kendrick Johnson, 33, were arrested less than 24 hours after forcing their way into a Shell gas station and stealing the ATM.

Related: Failed ATM Heist Caught On Video In Houston

Bitcoin is a popular digital cryptocurrency that is decentralized and can be transferred between users on a peer-to-peer network.

According to reports, Watson, Johnson and a third unidentified man used crowbars to break into the business about 1:20 a.m. They were then seen on the store’s surveillance system loading the ATM into the back of a Chevrolet Malibu.

The machine was so big, one of the car’s doors would not close.

Related:Accused Bank Robber Says He Committed Crime To Pay For Daughter’s Chemotherapy Treatments

Two of the men in the surveillance footage were wearing masks and the Malibu’s license plate was masked by silver tape, according to police.

But investigators were still able to track the suspects’ car, leading to their arrest, DeKalb police spokesman J.D. Spencer told the publication.

Watson and Johnson have reportedly been charged with second-degree burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

The third man involved in alleged ATM theft has not been arrested.

2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From Gas Station was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

atm , crime

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove…

Brothers Reff and Calvin Teasley were electrocuted while trying to remove a drone from a tree. Reff was killed and…
03.15.19
$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing…

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl was granted bond in a Georgia courtroom Thursday morning.…
03.15.19
2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From…

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM. The…
03.15.19
Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned After 12 Years In…

A Georgia man, who has served 12 years of his lifetime murder sentence, is entitled to a new trial after…
03.14.19
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was convicted of child abuse in 2005 for starving and beating his 3-year-old son.
03.14.19
Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110…

Virginia McLaurin was celebrating turning 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House.…
03.14.19
How Ruuude: Folks Reevaluate ‘Full House’ Episodes After…

Twitter has hilarious and insightful reactions to Lori Loughlin's conspiracy charges.
03.13.19
It’s Showtime: Apple Set To Unveil New TV…

Apple’s TV Streaming service has been one of the tech giants worst kept secrets, but it looks like the company…
03.13.19
Two Boys Died In An SUV That Rolled…

A Mississippi mother who left her three children in a vehicle that rolled into a creek has been arrested and…
03.12.19
Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The…

A Virginia woman chose to trust her instincts and now she’s a whole lot richer. Last month, Deborah Brown felt…
03.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close