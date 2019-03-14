Radio host and Detroit legend, Mason has has experienced many things since he began his career in radio. Not only is he a radio superstar and the official voice of the Detroit Pistons, many may be surprised to know that he is partly responsible for the hit show, Martin.

Related: Garrett Morris Said Martin Lawrence Fired Him While He Was In The Hospital, Then Lied About Visiting Him [VIDEO]

Mason was a young radio personality in Detroit when a production company reached out and asked to follow him for five weeks to get a deeper look into his life. They built a storyline around Mason and even created the cast of the show based on fictional characters and real friends of Mason!

Watch as Radio One’s Vice President of Programming, Colby Colb, engages in an eye opening conversation with Mason. He explains how some of your favorite characters were created, why he was not apart of the show and who else auditioned for the role of Martin.

Mason is not only a legend in Detroit, but in the lives of anyone who enjoyed the hit show, Martin. Stay tuned for more of Mason’s stories!

Meet the Man Who Inspired Hit TV Show ‘Martin’ was originally published on Kissdetroit.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: