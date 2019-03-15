CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead

Leave a comment

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her neighbor, who threatened her with a shot gun. The 26-year-old was arrested was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an office without violence.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Local 10 News, Loving and another woman, Adrianna Green, were walking by her neighbor Frank Tumm’s home when he allegedly called her a “whore.” Green reportedly launched a plant at Tumm, who then drew a shot gun and threatened their lives. Loving called the cops.

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

See Also: Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By Miami-Area Cops For Burglary

However, instead of taking a police report or questioning Tumm, they violently arrested Loving. The encounter was captured on camera.

According to the arresting officers, Loving was “acting belligerent and would not obey commands.” Police said Loving was “upset, very irate and uncooperative.”

Loving told a different story.

See Also: Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly Bridge Collapse In Miami

I expected them to come, get our statement, you know, go get his statement, get his gun, arrest him, you know, for threatening us, you know, and, I don’t know, it completely went the opposite way,” she explained. “This is where, when I was on the ground, when he put me on the ground, the way he had me positioned, my arm was on the ground and he just ripped my arm from up under me, which made it scrape against the concrete,” she added.

Juan Perez of the MDPD took to Twitter to respond to the viral video of Loving being thrown on the ground.

Perez confirmed this matter is currently being investigated. “An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof,” he wrote on Twitter.Loving’s arrest continues to highlight racial injustices and tension with police. Obviously there’s a huge between White and Black people when cops are involved. We hope Loving gets justice for the blatant disrespect against her Black body.

See Also: 3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who Only Had A Piece Of Glass

Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Florida , Miami , police

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened…

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her…
03.15.19
Black Employees Allege UPS Allowed Whites To Hang…

UPS has some explaining to do. Workers at a Midwest facility claim that the company turned a blind eye to…
03.15.19
2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove…

Brothers Reff and Calvin Teasley were electrocuted while trying to remove a drone from a tree. Reff was killed and…
03.15.19
$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing…

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl was granted bond in a Georgia courtroom Thursday morning.…
03.15.19
2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From…

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM. The…
03.15.19
Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned After 12 Years In…

A Georgia man, who has served 12 years of his lifetime murder sentence, is entitled to a new trial after…
03.14.19
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was convicted of child abuse in 2005 for starving and beating his 3-year-old son.
03.14.19
Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110…

Virginia McLaurin was celebrating turning 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House.…
03.14.19
How Ruuude: Folks Reevaluate ‘Full House’ Episodes After…

Twitter has hilarious and insightful reactions to Lori Loughlin's conspiracy charges.
03.13.19
It’s Showtime: Apple Set To Unveil New TV…

Apple’s TV Streaming service has been one of the tech giants worst kept secrets, but it looks like the company…
03.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close