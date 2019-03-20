CLOSE
Tevin Campbell To Appear On ‘Queen Sugar’ After Ava DuVernay Pulled Some Strings

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

Last year, folks had to call Luvvie to the table after she tried to make a joke at the expense of Tevin Campbell. For those who don’t remember, after the passing of Aretha Franklin, Black folks on social media were trying to decide who should tribute the legendary Queen of Soul at her funeral and other honorary occasions.

When someone mentioned Tevin Campbell’s name, Luvvie didn’t agree.

And baybee, Black folks were not here for Luvvie, a Nigerian immigrant who caters and speaks to a predominately Black American audience, coming for one of our African American musical greats. The discussion caused Tevin Campbell to trend with people expressing their support for him. (Not to mention, the discussion unearthed some other tweets that seemed to suggest a lack of respect for Black American culture). One of most influential voices in support of Campbell just happened to be New York Times bestselling author Roxane Gay and director, producer Ava DuVernay.

Gay wrote:

And in response, DuVernay not only expressed her support for Campbell online, she vowed to put some money in his pocket.

Now y’all know, some people talk about it and others be about it. DuVernay kept her promise. “Queen Sugar” and Campbell shared a video of himself on set.

“Hey Errrbody. Hello y’all. I don’t know what y’all doing but I know what I’m doing and where I’m at. I’m on the set of “Queen Sugar” baby! And I done had a talk with everybody, all the characters. We’re not going to get into that. This is so exciting for me and I want to thank DuVernay, Ava DuVernay. She’s a doer. She kept her word. I want to thank the cast and the crew for making me feel at home, like I been here for years. Oh my God, y’all don’t even understand how excited I am. So, that’s all I’m going to give away as of now but stayed tuned to season 4 baby.”

We’re excited to see what role he’ll play.

Season 4 of OWN’s Queen Sugar will premiere on June 12.

Tevin Campbell To Appear On ‘Queen Sugar’ After Ava DuVernay Pulled Some Strings was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

